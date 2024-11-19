Starmer bids to ‘restore UK’s role as climate leader’ with green global alliance

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to “restore the UK’s role as a climate leader” as he launched an international green alliance at the G20.

Countries including Brazil, Australia, Canada and France are among those to have signed up to the first “mission” of the UK-led Global Clean Power Alliance, in what the Prime Minister has labelled a “once in a generation opportunity” to face up to the “climate crisis”.

Sir Keir has confirmed the partnership alongside Brazilian president Lula da Silva, as the summit of world leaders in Rio de Janeiro comes to a close.

According to Downing Street, the signatories will share expertise with the goal of tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency, and the group will be driven by “missions”.

The first mission will relate to finance and will look towards private finance to ensure developing countries are able to keep up on the green transition.

Sir Keir Starmer made the announcement alongside Brazil’s president, Lula da Silva (PA)

The countries and organisations signed up are the African Union, Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Morocco, Norway, Tanzania, and the United Kingdom.

The US and EU will also partner with the UK on the scheme.

There is no mention of the China and India, who are among the largest polluters.

Sir Keir said: “The UK is already leading the way in the clean power transition – we’ve phased out coal power, lifted the ban on onshore wind and launched GB Energy – but we will not stop there.

“We want our clean energy ambitions to go global, so it is fantastic news that multiple other countries are now on board with the UK-led Global Clean Power Alliance.

“I will restore the UK’s role as a climate leader on the world stage – and this is a once in a generation opportunity to make sure we face up to the climate crisis head-on, while delivering more jobs, growth and prosperity for people across the entire planet.”