Starmer and Healey underline UK commitment to Ukraine on 1,000th day of war

The UK’s commitment to Ukraine remains “ironclad”, Sir Keir Starmer said as Vladimir Putin ratcheted up nuclear tensions on the 1,000th day of the conflict.

The Prime Minister said it was a “sobering milestone” amid continued speculation he could give Kyiv permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets deep inside Russian territory.

The Kremlin marked the anniversary of the invasion by lowering the threshold at which Russian forces could use nuclear weapons.

Mr Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

It means that any massive aerial attack on Russia could potentially trigger a nuclear response.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden authorised the use of American-supplied missiles by Ukraine to hit targets in Russian territory, a move Sir Keir could follow.

The Prime Minister said: “Today is the sobering milestone of 1,000 days since Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“As the people of Ukraine continue to bravely defend their sovereignty, the UK’s commitment to them remains ironclad.”

Defence Secretary John Healey, Bishop of Ukraine Diocese Kenneth Nowakoski and shadow secretary of defence James Cartlidge light candles (Kin Cheung/PA)

Defence Secretary John Healey visited a Ukrainian Catholic church in London with Tory shadow James Cartlidge to demonstrate cross-party support for Kyiv’s cause.

The UK will provide £7.5 million for new attack and surveillance drones, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

Mr Healey said: “The UK has stood side by side with our Ukrainian allies since day one of Putin’s illegal, full-scale invasion – leading international support, training 50,000 recruits and supplying weapons, drones and other crucial military kit.”