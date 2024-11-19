Government launches competition to find AI solutions to boost UK clean energy

A competition to find innovative new solutions to how artificial intelligence can be used to help boost clean energy has been opened by the Government.

As part of a new round within the existing Manchester Prize – a competition to find new AI innovations – academics, start-ups, entrepreneurs and others are being encouraged to apply for funding to develop solutions to help decarbonise the UK’s energy grid.

It comes as global leaders gather in Azerbaijan for the Cop29 UN Climate Change Conference.

As part of the competition, the Government will back up to 10 solutions with £100,000, with a panel of judges then whittling it down to one winner, who will receive a £1 million grand prize to further support their innovation.

Minister for AI Feryal Clark said: “AI can transform our public services, make us more productive and tackle some of the biggest shared challenges in society.

“AI is already having a positive impact on so many aspects of our lives, but there’s much more waiting to be tapped into.

“The second round of the Manchester Prize will bring brilliant British innovation to bear to deliver a clean, secure energy future for the UK. Whether in energy, healthcare, or beyond, we’re backing AI innovations to deliver real and lasting change across the country.”

Professor Paul Monks, chief scientific adviser at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “The greatest long-term challenge we face is the climate and nature crisis: that’s why we have our world-leading targets to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050.

“We need an ambitious approach to using artificial intelligence across the development, engineering and operation of our energy systems and so I am pleased to see the Manchester Prize recognising that with its dedicated new round on decarbonisation.”