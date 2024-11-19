Charities warn of impact of cold weather as UK feels ‘first taste of winter’

Charities have warned of the impact of the cold weather on society’s most vulnerable people as the UK experiences what the Met Office has called “the first taste of winter”.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season this week and, along with charity Age UK, warned that the conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

The amber warning covers the east and north of England, midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London at 8am on Tuesday, lasting until 6pm on Saturday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, from the UKHSA, said: “This is the first amber Cold Weather Health Alert of the season, but we can expect more as we approach winter, and it is vital to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the onset of cold weather.

“Particularly if they are elderly or otherwise at increased risk.”

Snow begins to fall in Lee Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said the charity was worried that the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment has caused many older people to be “extra fearful” about turning on their heating this winter.

“With high energy bills and food prices it is understandable that some may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a serious impact on an older person’s health, especially if they are already trying to manage existing illnesses,” she said.

“The cold raises blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke and breathing in cold air can also increase the risk, and impact, of serious illnesses like flu and pneumonia.”

Ms Abrahams said it is “vital” that older people stay “fit, warm and well if they can” by having hot food and drinks throughout the day, wrapping up warm and sleeping with the windows closed.

A yellow snow and ice warning is currently in place until 10am on Tuesday covering Northern Ireland.

(PA Graphics)

Another yellow alert is in place until 10am on Wednesday, covering areas in Scotland, and a third lasts until 11am on Tuesday covering areas in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the north of England.

Within affected areas, there is a chance of power cuts, disruption to road and public transport and the risk of injury from slipping on ice.

The Alzheimer’s Society warned that cold weather can be “particularly challenging” for people with the dementia.

“Colder temperatures can be difficult for a person with dementia to adjust to, and they may not always be able to communicate that they are cold – or they may not even recognise it themselves,” the charity said.

The charity advised the public to check in on loved ones, friends and neighbours living with the condition.

Another charity, Asthma + Lung UK urged those living with lung conditions to be “extra careful”.

The charity warned that cold weather can trigger potentially life-threatening asthma attacks or “flare-ups” for people with other lung conditions.

Erika Radford, head of health advice at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “Your risk of ending up in A&E doubles in winter if you have a lung condition.

“We’re here to help you to stay well, however, everyday people with lung conditions are needlessly suffering and without urgent action more lives will be put at risk.”