Charges dropped against Zara Aleena killer over ‘prison relationship’

Charges have been dropped against Zara Aleena’s murderer after a prison workshop instructor pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with him.

Hayley Jones, 33, had admitted to misconduct in a public office over an inappropriate relationship with Jordan McSweeney, 31, between March 6 2023 and April 7 2023 at HMP Belmarsh.

McSweeney was charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable offence.

Hayley Jones during a previous court appearance (Yui Mok/PA)

But during a short hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, a prosecutor said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had decided to drop the charge against McSweeney “in light of” Jones’s guilty plea.

“Some of the evidence was that he was getting special favours or treatment,” Judge David Miller said of the killer’s case.

“He may have been bragging to another prisoner about the power that he had over this person.”

Prosecutor Polly Dyer told the court a “full review” of the case against McSweeney had been undertaken “at the highest level of the CPS”.

“The Crown’s view is to offer no evidence,” she said.

McSweeney killed 35-year-old Ms Aleena as she walked home from a night out in 2022 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Dyer declined to offer any more details about the decision when invited to do so by the judge but a CPS spokesperson said after the hearing there was “insufficient evidence” to prove McSweeney’s guilt.

Neither Jones or McSweeney were required to attend the hearing.

“He’s never graced us with his presence,” Judge Miller said of McSweeney.

“I’m sure those representing him will pass on the good news,” he added.

McSweeney killed 35-year-old Ms Aleena as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of June 26 2022.

He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 after admitting to sexually assaulting and murdering her.

Floral tributes left at the scene on Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, where Zara Aleena, 35, was murdered (Ted Hennessey/PA)

In November 2023, he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence to 33 years.

Jones, of Strood in Kent, will be sentenced on February 4 after she has been psychologically assessed.

A CPS spokesperson said: “Jordan McSweeney is facing a lifetime behind bars for the brutal killing of Zara Aleena, an offence he was convicted of following a successful prosecution by the CPS.

“In July, we brought fresh charges against McSweeney and Hayley Jones, a prison worker, relating to an inappropriate relationship at HMP Belmarsh.

“While Jones has pleaded guilty to committing misconduct in public office, there is insufficient evidence to prove that McSweeney was guilty of a further criminal offence.

“He remains behind bars.”