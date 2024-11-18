Lammy to chair UN Security Council meetings on Sudan, Ukraine and Middle East

Foreign Secretary David Lammy will chair a UN Security Council vote on Sudan to push for a ceasefire as the UK announces it is doubling its aid for those affected by the war in the north-east African nation.

Mr Lammy will arrive at the UN in New York on Monday during the UK’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

He will chair a vote on a UK-Sierra Leone-penned draft UN Security Council resolution on Sudan to push for a national ceasefire, the protection of civilians and the unrestricted passage of aid.

“The UK will never let Sudan be forgotten,” he will tell the council.

The UK has announced it will double its aid for people in Sudan and those who have fled to neighbouring countries from £113 million to £226 million.

Mr Lammy will also chair a meeting on Ukraine on Monday, a day before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine reaches the 1,000-day mark.

“Ukraine and its partners want peace. But we know that Putin only responds to strength”, he is expected to say.

“To have a lasting peace, lasting security, we have got to stand strong. That’s what Ukraine is doing.

“That’s what my Government has been doing since coming into office. And we will keep standing with Ukraine, until reality dawns in Moscow.”

Before arriving in New York, Mr Lammy said: “The world is facing more conflict now than at any point since the Second World War, with millions of people needlessly suffering.

“Whether in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, famine driven by civil war in Sudan or ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“As a founding member of the United Nations, it’s imperative that the UK uses its presidency of the UNSC to drive diplomatic efforts to bring these conflicts to an end and work with our partners to deliver peace and security.”