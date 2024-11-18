Cyber security chief warns Black Friday shoppers to be alert to scams

The UK’s cyber security agency has urged shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday to be vigilant of scammers after new figures revealed more than £11.5 million was lost to online criminals over the festive period last year.

The figures, which come from reports made to Action Fraud, showed losses had risen almost £1 million compared to the previous year.

In response, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has launched a nationwide campaign encouraging people to set up two-step verification on their most important accounts to help better protect them from online fraud.

It said this can provide an additional layer of protection to shoppers as it means that even if a criminal knows your password, they will not be able to access a user’s account.

The NCSC has also urged shoppers to exercise vigilance against any tactics that push them to act quickly without thinking, warning that criminals often create false urgency by using limited-time offers or promoting items that seem scarce or not widely available.

The cyber security agency is encouraging people to not click on any online links they are unsure about, and research the company or seller involved by checking reviews on trusted sites.

NCSC chief executive Richard Horne said: “As we head into the holiday shopping season, people are understandably eager to find the best deals online.

“Unfortunately, this is also prime time for cyber criminals, who exploit bargain hunters with increasingly sophisticated scams – sometimes crafted using AI – making them harder to detect.

“To stay protected, I strongly recommend following our online shopping guidance, including setting up 2-step verification and creating memorable but secure passwords using three random words.”

Fraud minister Lord Hanson said: “We know that more needs to be done to tackle online fraud.

“That’s why we are delighted to support initiatives like this, through the Stop! Think Fraud campaign, which provide practical, actionable advice to the public to stay safe from scams.

“And our message to anyone shopping online as we approach Black Friday is simple: if you come across anything that doesn’t feel right – stop what you’re doing, break contact, and do not click any links.

“This Government is committed to defeating this scourge and we will continue our work with industry and other partners to better protect the public from this appalling crime.”

According to the Action Fraud figures, 43% of the reports to Action Fraud mentioned a social media platform, with online marketplaces being mentioned in just under 19% of cases.

The figures also showed that those aged 30-39 submitted the most reports, followed by 40 to 49-year-olds.

Adam Mercer, deputy head of Action Fraud, said: “Everyone will be looking to snap up good Black Friday deals and bargains whilst shopping this festive period, but unfortunately this doesn’t stop fraudsters from targeting members of the public online.

“With Action Fraud data revealing more than 16,000 reports of online shopping fraud over last year’s festive period, we are urging people to shop safely online – especially if you’re buying on social media – and avoid being left empty-handed for the holiday season.

“Never feel pressured into buying anything online – creating a false sense of urgency is a tell-tale sign of a fraudster. Whether you are shopping on online marketplaces, social media or retailers, avoid bank transfers if you can, and use a credit card as it can provide more protection if anything goes wrong.

“You can protect yourself from fraudsters this festive season by following the practical advice on the Stop! Think Fraud website to help you shop online safely.”