Campaign launches to protect young people from sextortion scams

A campaign to protect young people from sextortion has been launched across Scotland as the global number of cases more than doubled annually, according to data.

Crimestoppers’ new Fearless campaign has urged young people aged 13-21 who may fall victim to sextortion not to pay or comply with perpetrators of the crime, and instead to seek help.

Sextortion is where criminals threaten to share nude or semi-nude photographs of their victim, often to the victim’s personal contacts on social media, if money is not paid or if the victim fails to comply with their demands.

The image may be a real photo taken by the victim or a fake image that the criminal has created to pursue blackmail.

The campaign, launched by the Scottish Government and Police Scotland, says most cases of sextortion involve male victims aged 14-18, and that in 2023, 91% of victims were male.

Fearless is Crimestoppers’ arm dedicated to helping children and young people.

It launched the new campaign after the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited children (NCMEC) said the number of reported cases of sextortion more than doubled globally in 2023, rising to 26,718 compared to 10,731 the year before.

The campaign aims to reach its target audience through social media apps such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

It emphasises that any young person can be affected, explaining that it is not their fault, they are not alone, and that help is available.

Sextortion scammers often work alone, but there are organised crime gangs that use sextortion as a means of financial gain, and even entire contact centres run abroad with the intention of profiteering from the crime.

The campaign will also offer advice to adults who work with and look after young people, aiming to increase their awareness of the crime.

Lyndsay McDade, Fearless Scotland manager at Crimestoppers, said: “We know that sextortion can have a massive and devastating impact on the victim, especially if they feel unable to get help because of embarrassment or fear of being judged or getting into trouble.

“Whilst developing the campaign, I worked with a number of youth groups across the country to find out what young people’s understanding of sextortion was, what gaps we could fill and, importantly, what they would most likely engage with on social media.

“Fear of getting into trouble was a big concern for young people, so to be clear – if this has happened to you, it is not your fault – you are a victim.

“You won’t face any blame, people just want to help you. Please talk to an adult, go to the police directly or contact Childline.

“And for adults, as a mum of teenagers myself, I know how difficult this topic can seem. Please visit our website fearless.org to learn more and consider talking to your young person about this.

“More than anything, they need to know that they can come to you should this ever happen to them and that they will be supported to get through it.”

It is thought that underreporting of sextortion is high due to the intimate nature of the crime.

Victims and community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown, said: “I am pleased that the Scottish Government is jointly funding this important Fearless campaign with Police Scotland which will highlight the growing incidence of sextortion involving our young people.

“Sextortion has a devastating impact on young people and their families, and I know can be a difficult topic to discuss, or that families are unaware it even goes on.

“I want to reassure young people that this is never your fault, please never panic or pay, but instead get help by speaking with a trusted adult or support service, and report sextortion to the police.

“Remember, you will come through this and will be supported to do so.”

Assistant chief constable of Police Scotland, Steve Johnson, said: “Sextortion is an insidious, despicable crime and is a form of blackmail. I would urge anyone who is targeted not to pay, nor should they be embarrassed or scared to report it to police or someone else, such as a parent, friend or a teacher.

“The Fearless campaign, which we welcome and support wholeheartedly, will help raise awareness of these offences with those most likely to be targeted and hopefully re-assure them that support is available from policing and partner agencies.

“We know it is likely that sextortion is still an under-reported offence, and anyone targeted is a victim. They shouldn’t panic as they have done nothing wrong and will be treated in confidence with respect and dignity and the circumstances fully investigated sensitively and professionally.”

Sextortion can be reported to police directly or by contacting Childline on 0800 1111 or via their website childline.org.uk.