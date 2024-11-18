Calls to recognise service of sacked pregnant servicewomen

A defence minister has pledged to help recognise the service of thousands of women dismissed from the armed forces because of pregnancy.

Al Carns, whose ministerial brief includes veterans, offered to move the issue forward after Conservative MP Alicia Kearns urged him to ensure the women have their berets and cap badges returned to them.

Ms Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford, told the House of Commons: “Between 1978 and 1990, in what was an illegal act, 5,700 women were dismissed and discharged on family grounds from the armed forces for falling pregnant while in service.

Defence minister Al Carns said he would work with Tory MP Alicia Kearns on the issue (PA)

“This isn’t a question of compensation, they want their berets and cap badges returned to them.

“So will the minister please work with me to right an injustice done to all these women who just wanted to keep serving their country and now want that service recognised?”

Mr Carns replied: “I think that’s a really important question and we have the utmost respect for all those who have served.

“I’d be delighted to work with (Ms Kearns) to move that forward.”

In May 1994, the House of Commons heard the then-Conservative government explain how 2,150 claims had been settled at a cost of £15.5 million and added that the total number expected was 5,700.