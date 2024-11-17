Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two people stabbed in Manchester

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were killed in Manchester, police have said.

Officers were called at around 5am on Sunday morning to the scene in Moss Side following reports that two people had been stabbed, Greater Manchester Police said.

Emergency services also attended the scene where two men were treated for injuries but have since been pronounced dead, they added.

One man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, according to the force.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the double stabbing and are treating it as an “isolated incident with no threat to the wider public”.

A cordon is in place on Great Southern Street and the surrounding area and police have asked the public to continue to avoid the location as a large emergency service presence remains.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting 553 of 17/11/24.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.