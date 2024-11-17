International manhunt under way for man ‘who killed wife and hid body in car’

An international manhunt is under way for the husband of a woman who was murdered and found in the boot of a car.

Northamptonshire Police have named Pankaj Lamba as the prime suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella, of Corby.

Chief Inspector Paul Cash told a press conference in Kettering: “Inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband Pankaj Lamba.

“We suspect Lamba transported Harshita’s body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country.

A murder inquiry was launched after her body was found inside the boot of the vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford, in the early hours of Thursday.

The force was contacted on Wednesday by a member of the public concerned for her welfare.

Officers went to her home in Skegness Walk, Corby, but got no answer.

A missing person investigation was launched and her body was found in the car.

A post-mortem examination established that she had been murdered.