Davey hints that Welsh Lib Dem leader should resign over handling of abuse case

Sir Ed Davey has hinted that leader of the Lib Dems in Wales should resign over her handling of a sexual abuse case while working for the Church of England.

Sir Ed said he had spoken to Jane Dodds and been “really clear to her about what I think she should do”.

A report found that Ms Dodds made a “grave error” by not pursuing a meeting to discuss a particular sexual abuse case when she was a senior manager.

The report was from 2021 but has come the fore after after the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby over his handling of abuse by John Smyth, a barrister associated with the Church of England.

“I think this whole issue around the Church of England is hugely serious, and we have to take it seriously,” Lib Dem leader Sir Ed told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

“I welcome the resignation of the archbishop. I’ve spoken to Jane about this.

“She has apologised, and she has had an incredible career looking after children, but I’ve made it clear I think she needs to think about her responsibility on this.”

Sir Ed said he thought Ms Dodds needed to “reflect on this very carefully”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby announced his resignation this week (Doug Peters/PA)

“I accept that she has apologised, but this is such a serious issue so I think she does need to think about what else she may need to do.”

He added: “I’ve made my feelings really clear to her about what I think she should do and I think she’s reflecting and I hope she does.”

Ms Dodds committed a “grave error of judgement” by not holding a meeting to discuss an allegation against Hubert Victor Whitsey, the former Bishop of Chester, the report found.

An independent report into the Church’s handling of the allegations concluded that Whitsey sexually abused a large number of children and young people as well as vulnerable adults.

Mr Welby said on Tuesday that his decision to step down – which came after days of pressure following the report’s publication – was in the best interests of the Church.

The independent Makin Review concluded that Smyth, who is thought to be the most prolific abuser associated with the Church, might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013.