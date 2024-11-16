Woman found murdered in car boot named by police

A woman found dead in the boot of a car in east London has been named by Northamptonshire Police.

Detectives believe that Harshita Brella, 24, of Corby, was attacked by someone she knew.

A murder inquiry was launched after her body was found inside the boot of a vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford, in the early hours of Thursday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU ), said: “First of all, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved Harshita Brella.

“She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.

“Detectives from EMSOU and Northamptonshire Police are working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind her death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place.”

Northamptonshire Police have also made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of previous contact between the force and Ms Brella.

It gave no further details about the previous contact.

The force was contacted on Wednesday by a member of the public concerned for her welfare.

Officers went to her home in Skegness Walk, Corby, but got no answer.

A missing person investigation was launched and her body was found in a car.

A post-mortem examination established that she had been murdered.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

Mr Campbell said: “Although we believe Harshita was attacked by someone known to her, we are keeping an open mind and would appeal to anyone who knew her to contact us with any relevant information they may have.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the past week or have any information, no matter how small, please contact us. We would always rather receive well-meaning information that turns out to be nothing as opposed to not receiving it all.”

Extra police patrols will be taking place in Corby in the coming days to reassure the public but officers believe there is no wider risk.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 24000678713 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.