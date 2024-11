SNP ruling body proposes cutting HQ staff

The SNP’s ruling body has proposed cutting staff at its headquarters from 26 to 16.

The national executive committee (NEC) met on Saturday to agree to consult on the proposal to “streamline” staffing, while a voluntary redundancy scheme has been opened.

The party suffered a heavy defeat in July’s general election, losing dozens of MPs and being reduced to just nine seats.

Along with the loss of its status as the third party in British politics, the SNP also lost out on a bulk of its so-called Short money, which is provided to opposition parties to allow them to carry out their parliamentary duties.

The SNP has also struggled for substantial donations in recent years, relying instead on membership fees owing to its status as Scotland’s biggest party.

This year, 81% of the party’s funding came from membership fees, compared to just 35% in 2015 – the year Nicola Sturgeon led it to a massive 56 seats in the general election.

Councillor Alex Kerr, the party’s national secretary, said: “The national executive committee has been tasked with delivering a modern, dynamic election-winning party to win in 2026 and beyond – and today’s agreement to consult on a new structure at headquarters makes key progress to deliver on that aim.

“The proposal, agreed by the SNP National Executive Committee today, would get HQ into shape for future elections and for the fight for independence.

“It would mean that not everyone currently employed at HQ will continue with us but a streamlined headquarters protects the long-term finances of the party and delivers on the modern, professional, election-winning organisation Scotland needs.

“The SNP’s success is built on the work of many people – in our party HQ, in local campaign teams and those in elected office.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to all of those who continue to work for the party to achieve that ultimate aim of independence for Scotland.”

The announcement comes as the party’s eyes shift to the 2026 Holyrood election as it looks to maintain its grip on power in Scotland against a resurgent Labour Party that has seen its poll numbers level off in recent months.