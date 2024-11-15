Paddy McGuinness raises more than £8m for Children In Need after bike ride

Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy has revealed TV presenter and radio host Paddy McGuinness raised more than £8 million after finishing a 300-mile charity cycle ride for BBC Children In Need.

McGuinness trained with Scottish champion Sir Chris, who also joined him for part of his BBC Radio 2 ultra endurance cycle challenge, which saw him travel through three nations and eight counties.

“I’ve seen first hand the inspiration you’ve provided to the whole nation, young and old, they’ve come out to cheer you on. It was quite incredible,” Sir Chris, who recently revealed he has terminal cancer, told the Children In Need audience.

The 48-year-old, who received a huge ovation after walking on to the stage, revealed McGuinness has raised £8,856,580 so far following his challenge.

“Underneath these clothes it is all Sellotape and safety pins,” McGuinness joked, before describing the challenge as a “privilege”.

The Top Gear presenter began his journey on Monday at Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground, and described how Glasgow was “lit up in sunshine” as he approached the finish line in the city on Friday.

The 51-year-old undertook the challenge on his dream childhood bike, a Raleigh Chopper, which was painted in the colours of the charity’s mascot, Pudsey.

“When Sir Chris Hoy came to my house about three or four days before the challenge, he took me to a hill called Blaze Hill. If you’re into biking it’s torturous. It’s ridiculously steep and it’s a mile long,” McGuinness said.

Paddy McGuinness has been cycling from Wales to Scotland (BBC/PA)

“He had me up there, where he was coaching me all the way, which is impressive in itself.

“I don’t know how he could even talk because I couldn’t. And when he got to the top he said, ‘Right, you’ve just done that on that Chopper. People on 18-gear bikes struggle with that. So everything you’ve got ahead of you won’t be as steep as that’.”

He added: “He taught me about pacing myself and not going too fast. When you’re on a flat area you think you’ll get a bit of time back, but he said to save as much energy as possible. It’s been invaluable.”

McGuinness continued: “I think we did about 17 miles together, and that is like equating it to being a football fan and having a kickabout with Ronaldo or something like that.”

A documentary of the challenge titled Paddy: The Ride Of My Life will air on BBC One on November 19 at 8pm.