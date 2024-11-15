Newcastle United star Joelinton makes plea to burglars after break-in

Newcastle United star Joelinton has posted online to say his home was broken into again and made a direct plea to potential burglars, telling them there is “nothing valuable left here”.

The Premier League midfielder posted on his Instagram story on Friday and asked that his home is “respected as a safe space” for his family.

The Brazilian said: “Our home was broken into again.

“To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here!

“What we care about most is our family’s safety and our kids growing up without fear.

“We hope for a community where our children, and everyone’s children, feel safe.

“We ask that our home be respected as a safe space for our family. We simply want to live in peace.”

Northumbria Police has been asked to comment.