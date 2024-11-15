Historic Christmas market returns to Canterbury Cathedral after 200 years

A historic Christmas market is returning to the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral for the first time in more than 200 years.

The festivities within the cathedral precincts date back to 1383 following a royal grant by King Richard II, before it was shut down in 1813 over concerns of “indecency and tumultuous conduct”.

The traditional market with German-style wooden huts opens on Friday as an extension of the city’s Christmas festivities, which will include a Christmas lights switch-on and lights parade.

A Christmas market has not been held in the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral since 1813 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Food and drink will be available at the market, which will also offer a vintage carousel ride, live music and Saturday carol services for shoppers.

A Canterbury Cathedral spokesman said: “After a break of over 200 years, we’re excited to welcome the historic Christmas market back to the cathedral precincts, and to revive this centuries-old tradition for new generations.

“We hope that the return of the cathedral Christmas market – an extension to Canterbury’s existing much-loved festive city-centre market – will help make what is already one of the most magical festive shopping experiences in the country, a cornerstone of everyone’s annual celebrations.”

The city is extending its Christmas markets to St George’s Street and Whitefriars shopping centre, and offering late-night shopping on November 27.

Canterbury’s business improvement district chief executive, Lisa Carlson, said: “This is a really key time of year for our business community, of which over 68% are independent, so we hope to see lots of people making a beeline for Canterbury over the coming weeks.”