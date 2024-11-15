Health Secretary accused of crossing a line on airing assisted dying views

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has been accused of crossing a line by stating his opposition to the assisted dying Bill and making a “huge moral issue” instead about money.

Labour peer Baroness Harriet Harman is the latest senior party figure to push back on Mr Streeting’s public discussion about the Bill ahead of a debate and vote later this month.

He has confirmed he will be voting no to the proposed legislation, has asked his officials to carry out a cost analysis of any change and has suggested it could cost the NHS more if a new law was brought in.

Labour peer Baroness Harriet Harman has accused Wes Streeting of crossing a line on assisted dying (James Manning/PA)

Lady Harman said Mr Streeting had breached the Government’s neutral stance on the issue.

She told Sky’s Electoral Dysfunction podcast with Beth Rigby: “I think he’s crossed the line in two ways.

“Firstly, because he’s said that he’s going to vote against it. So he has said: ‘I’m saying this independently, although I’m the Secretary of State for Health, but I’m going to vote against it.’

“He should not have said how he was going to vote, because that breaches neutrality and sends a signal.”

Last month, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said in a letter that while “ministers need not resile from previously stated views when directly asked about them, they should exercise discretion and should not take part in the public debate”.

Lady Harman also took issue with Mr Streeting’s arguments around the potential financial impact of an assisted dying service on the NHS.

He has suggested there may need to be cuts to other NHS services if the changes are brought in, but also said there was a “chilling slippery slope argument” if people felt compelled to end their own lives as a cost-saving measure.

Lady Harman said: “It can’t be doing both things. It can’t be both costing the NHS money and saving the NHS money.

“But I think above all, we should not be having this argument in respect of money. It should not come down to resources. It is a huge moral issue, and it is only a tiny number of people.”

Her criticisms follow others from former minister Baroness Margaret Hodge, who told the BBC’s Politics Live: “I’m a great Wes Streeting fan but I think on this issue he should do what the Cabinet Secretary said and just hold fire a little bit.”

The peer, who is in favour of assisted dying, added: “To argue that this is going to cost extra – I mean I haven’t done the arithmetic on it – sounds to me a bit daft.”

Mr Streeting previously said he had not intended to “wade into” the debate and had only given his view when asked the question at a private meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

But, speaking this week after a speech to the NHS Providers conference in Liverpool, he said there were “choices and trade-offs”, adding “any new service comes at the expense of other competing pressures and priorities”.

He added: “Now that doesn’t mean people should vote against it on that basis.

“People need to weigh up this choice in the way that we’re weighing up all these other choices at the moment.”

Downing Street would not be drawn into saying whether Mr Streeting was right to say a new assisted dying law could come at the expense of other NHS services.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who has put forward what she described as the “most robust” proposed legislation on this matter in the world, voiced her disappointment and upset at Mr Streeting’s comments, also suggesting he was in breach of instructions from the Cabinet Secretary.

Meanwhile Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed she would be supporting a change in the law, saying: “Yes, I will be voting for the Bill.”

Elsewhere in the Cabinet, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has previously stated she will vote in favour of the Bill, while Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said she will not support it.