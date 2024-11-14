Warning over ‘accident crisis’ as number of deaths reaches all-time high

The number of accidental deaths in the UK has reached an all-time high as people are “substantially more likely” to suffer a serious accident than they were 20 years ago, data has revealed.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) warned the country is “facing an accident crisis” after data from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland showed a UK-wide rise of 42% in accidental death over the last decade, with more than 20,000 people killed each year.

Accidents have become the top cause of preventable death for people under 40, with more than half of fatal accidents taking place in the home.

The study also found that accidents cost the UK almost £12 billion every year – £6 billion in NHS care and £5.9 billion in lost working days.

Accident victim Brian Whitnall was in hospital for six days after he accidentally chopped off two of his toes while mowing his lawn earlier this year.

The 50-year-old sales manager for a printer and photocopier company had two operations after the accident.

“It was a warm Sunday and my partner Rachel was jetwashing the drive while I was cutting the grass,” Mr Whitnall said.

“As I was walking with my Flymo lawnmower, I stepped backwards and my foot caught on the stairs leading up to my grandson’s trampoline. Next thing I’m falling backwards.

“Rather than letting go of the handle, which would have turned off the engine, I grabbed it tighter to try and steady myself and brought the lawnmower towards me.

Brian Whitnall standing in his garden at is home near Stansted in Kent (RoSPA/Elizabeth Brown)

“I felt a searing heat in my right foot and knew straight away that I’d lopped off some toes.”

Mr Whitnall was taken to hospital where doctors told him they were unable to re-attach the severed toes, which meant Mr Whitnall took longer to recover and has had to take time off work.

“I had two lots of surgery to try to ‘tidy up’ the wound but sadly the toes – two in the middle on my right foot – are gone forever.

“I was in hospital for six days in order to be monitored and make sure the wound was not infected.

“After that, I had to wear a protective boot on my foot for several weeks.”

He added: “Work-wise, I’ve been able to do bits and pieces from home but because I work on commission, I’ve not been able to drive to appointments and I’ve lost a few thousand pounds in the time I’ve been injured.

“I’m hoping to get back to work very soon.”

Brian Whitnall showing an X-ray image if his foot following an accident with a lawnmower. (RoSPA/Elizabeth Brown)

The report showed accident-related hospital admissions for serious injuries have risen by 48% in the last two decades in England alone – with more than 740,000 people admitted after an accident in 2022/23.

Accidental deaths have risen by 57% in Scotland, 56% in Northern Ireland, 41% in Wales and 40% in England since 2013.

Almost half (46%) of accidental deaths in 2022 resulted from falls, the study found, with more than a quarter (26%) from poisoning, and 7% due to a road traffic accident or transport related.

More than 4.4 million bed days were used to treat patients with accident-related injuries in England last year, costing the NHS an estimated £4.6 billion.

A bed day means a person is admitted as an inpatient, confined to a bed and stays overnight in hospital.

Across the UK, accidents led to around 5.2 million bed days, costing the NHS an estimated £5.4 billion over the last year.

Accidents resulted in around seven million A&E visits in the UK last year, costing a further £613 million, and taking the total cost of accidents to the NHS to at least £6 billion annually.

Almost 29 million working days were lost to accidents across the UK in the year 2022/23 – 10 times more than were lost due to strikes.

The combined cost to UK businesses is £5.9 billion, the report said.

RoSPA called on the Government to implement a National Accident Prevention Strategy to “save lives, boost the economy and free up capacity in the NHS”.

The society’s chief executive Becky Hickman said: “We must take action now to stop further preventable deaths and serious injuries – accidents are avoidable and do not need to happen.

“The UK is facing an accident crisis.

“We are all substantially more likely to suffer a serious accident today than we were 20 years ago.

“Even those who have never been involved in an accident are still suffering, as increasing numbers of accidents are choking the UK economy and engulfing the NHS – taking up bed space, money, time and resources that could be directed to other serious illnesses.”