King makes appearance at Coronation Food Hub on day he turns 76

The King has celebrated his 76th birthday by visiting a food distribution hub as part of his drive to support charities feeding the nation.

A smiling Charles appeared on good form as he arrived at the Deptford Trading Estate in south London for the engagement on Thursday, without the Queen who is recovering from a chest infection.

Charles was opening the first Coronation Food Hub at the Deptford site, and a second one in Knowsley, Merseyside, virtually.

Volunteers from the Felix Project, who were dressed in the charity’s signature green and who will run the London hub, clapped and cheered the monarch and waved flags as he stepped from his Bentley.

Charles was greeted by volunteers from the Felix Project in Deptford, south London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King gave a wide grin, waved at members of the public who had gathered to see him, before being greeted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Charles is treating his birthday as a normal working day despite facing a difficult year in which both he and daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan greets the King (Aaron Chown/PA)

His visit celebrates the first anniversary of his Coronation Food Project, which he launched on his birthday last year in a bid to bridge the gap between food need and food waste in the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The royal family has wished the King a happy birthday, with the Prince and Princess of Wales sharing a photo of the relaxed-looking monarch wearing sunglasses and a garland during a recent royal tour.

Charles launched the Coronation Food Project a year ago (Aaron Chown/PA)

The monarchy’s official social media accounts posted a congratulatory message with a more formal portrait of the King standing in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

William and Kate’s account shared an image of Charles in the sunshine during his recent long-haul overseas trip to Samoa as he was opening The King’s Garden at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia.

The message read: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!”

The King walked the red carpet on the eve of his birthday, meeting stars Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal at the glitzy global premiere of Gladiator II.

Gun salutes will be fired in Green Park by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company as part of the military’s traditional celebrations on the sovereign’s birthday, and bells will be rung at Westminster Abbey where the King was crowned in 2023.