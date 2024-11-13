Tories press the Government to clarify the definition of sex

Shadow equalities minister Claire Coutinho has pressed the Government to clarify the definition of sex.

Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said it was “important that providers have clarity in this area”.

She added that providers “have the right to restrict access to service on the basis of biological sex” under the Equality Act 2010.

In the Commons on Wednesday, Ms Coutinho said: “In the election the Conservative Party committed to clarifying the definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 to protect women’s rights.

“At the end of this month For Women Scotland vs Scottish Ministers will be heard in the UK Supreme Court, this case will have far-reaching consequences for sex-based rights.

“So can the Government assure the House that it’s clear that the definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 means biological sex?”

During women and equalities questions, Ms Phillipson replied: “I won’t comment on ongoing cases, but what I can be clear to her about is that the Equality Act 2010 does set out that providers, for example, have the right to restrict access to service on the basis of biological sex.

“This Government is proud of our achievements in legislating for the Equality Act. We will make sure that providers can continue to support single-sex exemptions.

“And it is important that providers have clarity in this area, and I’ll be happy to work with her to make sure that is the case.”

Campaign group For Women Scotland have taken Scottish ministers to court over the definition of a ‘woman’ in the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018.