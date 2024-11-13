Ten people taken to hospital after HGV and bus carrying schoolchildren collide

Sixteen people suffered minor injuries after a lorry and bus carrying schoolchildren collided in Leicestershire.

The bus and the HGV crashed on the A46 northbound near to Syston at around 9.30am on Wednesday morning, Leicestershire Police said.

Ten people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The force said in a statement: “Emergency services responded at the time and local road closures were put in place. The road has since been reopened.”