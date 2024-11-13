O’Neill urged to intervene as Co Tyrone man detained in Dubai over online review

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been urged to intervene after a Co Tyrone man was arrested in the UAE over an online review he posted.

Craig Ballentine, 33, from Cookstown, was arrested three weeks ago when he landed in Abu Dhabi for a short vacation to visit friends, and transported to Dubai.

Campaign group Detained in Dubai said Mr Ballentine is facing prison because of the UAE’s cybercrime laws.

Radha Stirling from the organisation said the laws prohibit online criticism.

Craig Ballentine from Cookstown, Co Tyrone who has been detained in Dubai over an online review he left (Detained in Dubai/PA)

Ms Stirling said the situation arose after Mr Ballentine worked as a dog groomer in Dubai for around six months.

After running into difficulties in his employment, he left a negative online review of the grooming centre and his experience.

“Craig has been advised by local lawyers there is almost zero chance of the case against him being dropped,” Ms Stirling said.

“The UAE’s recently enacted cybercrime laws are a nightmare for foreigners. It is sufficient for a complainant to simply tell police that someone posted something offensive or rude.”

Ms Stirling said Mr Ballentine’s parents feared he had died when they had not heard from him.

She said they have urged Ms O’Neill, who is Mr Ballentine’s local MLA, to make representations on his behalf.

“Craig needs to get home and get to work. It’s atrocious that authorities are allowing such frivolous criminal reports to entangle visitors in the system,” she said.

“We have reached out to Craig’s local representative, Michelle O’Neill, to implore her to make diplomatic representations to the UAE’s ambassador and FCDO.

“We hope she can assist in the same way Ireland helped Tori Towey come home.”