Man on trial accused of murdering brother-in-law in Skye shooting spree

A man has gone on trial accused of murdering his brother-in-law during a shotgun rampage on Skye.

Finlay MacDonald, 41, is accused of a shooting spree on the island on August 10, 2022. He denies a charge of murder, and two charges of attempted murder.

He also denies attempting to murder his wife Rowena by repeatedly stabbing her on the same day in the village of Tarskavaig, on the island’s Sleat peninsula.

A trial at the High Court in Edinburgh heard that on August 10 2022, MacDonald is accused of murdering his brother-in-law John MacKinnon, after allegedly repeatedly discharging a shotgun at him, in the village of Teangue on the same peninsula.

John MacKinnon, 47, died in the incident on Skye in August 2022 (Police Scotland/PA)

MacDonald launched a special defence against the murder charge, claiming his “ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired by reason of abnormality of mind”, and a judge said he could be convicted of an alternative charge of culpable homicide if the jury believed his defence of diminished responsibility.

The court heard MacDonald denies charges of attempting to murder a married couple, Fay MacKenzie and John MacKenzie, during an alleged shooting spree in the village of Dornie, Wester Ross, on the mainland in the Highlands.

He also denies a charge of possession of a shotgun “with intent thereof to endanger life”, at the properties in the charges on August 10, 2022.

MacDonald appeared in court on Wednesday with his head shaved, dressed in a suit.

A joint minute of agreed evidence read by advocate depute Liam Ewing KC said the jury would be shown a scale map of Skye and images of the properties.

The trial continues in front of Judge Lady Drummond.