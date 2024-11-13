Man accused of Southport stabbings and producing ricin to face trial next year

An 18-year-old man accused of killing three young girls in a knife attack at a dance class in Southport and producing the deadly toxin ricin will go on trial next year.

Axel Rudakubana covered his face with his grey sweatshirt during the entirety of the brief hearing as he appeared from HMP Belmarsh via video link at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.

He did not speak as he was twice asked to identify himself as the hearing began, watched by around 20 family members of the victims sitting in the public gallery.

Left to right, Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, who died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport (Merseyside Police/PA)

The defendant, of Old School Close in Banks, Lancashire, is charged with three counts of murder, 10 of attempted murder, possession of a knife, production of biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on July 29.

The attempted murder charges relate to eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Mr Justice Goose told the court the defendant had “chosen” not to say anything and ordered a further preparatory hearing ahead of the trial to take place on December 12.

He added: “It is important the court and the public know what the issues are in this trial and the December 12 hearing will allow that.”

As he remanded the defendant in custody, he addressed Rudakubana directly.

He said: “Mr Rudakubana, can you hear me? Just raise your hand if you can hear me.”

The defendant did not respond.

The judge continued: “Well I know you can hear me because the officer behind you said I can be heard. You are next required to attend on December 12. Your trial will be listed for January 20, with a time estimate of four to six weeks. Thank you.”

Only a single reporter, from the PA news agency, was allowed in the courtroom, with most of the seats taken by family or friends of the adults or children involved in the Southport attack, these included Leanne Lucas, the yoga instructor who was attacked in the incident.

Around 20 more reporters watched the 22-minute hearing on a video link in a neighbouring courtroom.

The attack in Southport has not been declared terror-related, according to Merseyside Police.

The terrorism offence the defendant has been charged with relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual which he is said to have possessed between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.