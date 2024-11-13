King celebrates film and TV industry at Buckingham Palace

The King has celebrated the UK’s film and television industry at a Buckingham Palace reception before a night out at the Gladiator II premiere.

Charles welcomed directors, actors, TV presenters, stunt performers and costume designers at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday, including the director of the Gladiator sequel, Sir Ridley Scott.

The Queen attended at his side whilst they welcomed the guests, but left the event early as she is recovering from a chest infection.

The reception at the historic royal residence marked the centenary of the Film and TV Charity, of which Charles has become patron, following in the footsteps of his late mother Elizabeth II who had held the role since 1952.

The King with Sir Ridley Scott during a reception to mark the centenary of the Film and TV charity, at Buckingham Palace, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Film director Sir Ridley, actor Joseph Fiennes, actress India Amarteifio from the hit Netflix show Queen Charlotte, and TV presenter Claudia Winkleman were among the celebrities who attended the event.

Speaking at the event, the chief executive of the Film and TV charity Marcus Ryder MBE said it was intended to celebrate and show support “to everybody in the TV and film industry”.

He said: “In a film, you don’t even see the tip of the iceberg – you see the snow that covers the tip of the iceberg.

“We have to support everybody – all the people who make the magic happen.

“It’s wonderful to see all the people who make the iceberg.”

Queen Camilla with Claudia Winkleman during a reception to mark the centenary of the Film and TV charity, at Buckingham Palace, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

A number of costumes and props from films were put on show at Buckingham Palace for the reception, including costumes worn by Joseph Quinn in his role as Emperor Geta in Gladiator II, and the costume worn by the late Bernard Hill in his role as Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s Titanic.

Two of Russell Crowe’s costumes from Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World were also on show, as well as the late Dame Maggie Smith’s outfit from the 1982 film Evil Under The Sun.

Costumes and items from films on display during a reception to mark the centenary of the Film and TV charity, at Buckingham Palace, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Dame Maggie died in September at the age of 89.

On the eve of his 76th birthday, Charles will later make a solo outing to the glitzy global premiere of Gladiator II at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square after Camilla pulled out of attending the red carpet affair.

Charles will meet the film’s stars including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal, and director Sir Ridley, before settling down to watch a screening of the movie.