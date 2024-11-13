Government to order review into train fare prosecutions

An independent review of rail fare prosecutions and enforcement is set to be ordered by the Government following claims of train operators taking disproportionate action.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh is expected to announce on Wednesday that regulator the Office of Rail and Road will analyse how suspected fare evasion is handled, the PA news agency understands.

This will include an assessment of whether ticketing terms and conditions are clear for passengers, and when prosecution is appropriate.

It is understands that Ms Haigh is not seeking to prevent operators taking action against people who deliberately avoid paying the correct fare.

A number of recent cases of passengers being prosecuted over small amounts of money have been highlighted in the media.

Engineering graduate Sam Williamson said he feared getting a criminal record and being fined hundreds of pounds after being told he was being prosecuted by Government-owned operator Northern because he unknowingly used a railcard at the wrong time, resulting in a £1.90 underpayment.

Northern dropped its action against him following media coverage.

The Department for Transport instructed Northern to review its ticketing policy, which resulted in the operator withdrawing all similar live prosecutions and a pledge to analyse historical cases.