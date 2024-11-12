Warning over festive rail disruption

Train passengers planning festive getaways are being warned to expect disruption due to engineering work.

Network Rail said tens of thousands of engineers will work on around 400 projects over Christmas and the New Year.

London’s Liverpool Street station will be closed from Christmas Day until January 2 due to renewal work at Bishopsgate Tunnel and improvements to the passenger experience.

Travellers are advised to use Victoria line Tube services from Walthamstow Central or Seven Sisters.

Also in the capital, no trains will call at Paddington between December 27 and 29 because of preparatory work necessary for HS2’s Old Oak Common station.

That means Heathrow Express trains will be unable to run between Paddington and the west London airport.

Some Great Western Railway services will be diverted to or from Euston, but the majority will stop or start at Reading or Ealing Broadway.

Signalling work in the Crewe area between Christmas Day and January 2 will cause significant changes to services, with no trains passing through Crewe station on December 27.

There will be no direct services between Crewe and Liverpool, and a reduced service between Crewe and Manchester, from December 28 until January 3.

Network Rail said conducting engineering work over the festive period disrupts fewer people than if it was done during a regular week.

Passenger numbers at major stations typically drop by 50-60% during the seven days between Christmas and the New Year compared with a week in November or early December.

Helen Hamlin, Network Rail’s director of system operations, said: “Whilst roads are busier during the holidays, it’s actually one of the quietest times on the railway, meaning we can improve things whilst causing less disruption to passengers and freight flows.

“The major projects we’re undertaking would otherwise take many weekends to complete and cause more disruption to passengers.

“Most of the railway will be open as normal over Christmas and New Year, so passengers can continue to book their travel, just be sure to plan ahead as there will be significant changes to journeys on some routes.”

Transport Focus chief executive Alex Robertson said: “People understand that investment in maintenance and improvement is necessary.

“What’s important is that any engineering works are done in a way that considers the network as a whole and minimises the impact on passengers travelling over Christmas.

“Our research shows that passengers want to be kept on the train wherever possible, know before buying a ticket if part of the journey will be on a rail replacement bus, and for plenty of staff to be on hand to help.

“They also want to have a clear idea of what is happening with their journey, so clear and effective communication is essential at all times.”