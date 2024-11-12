Sydenham shooting victim was father-to-be

A man killed in a triple shooting after a party at flats in south London was soon to become a father, his loved ones said.

Curtis Green, 30, died from gunshot injuries at the scene in the Wells Park Road area of Sydenham, around 10am on Sunday.

A woman was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to her legs and a third person attended hospital with the same injuries, both described as non-life threatening.

Mr Green was described by his family, in a statement via the Metropolitan Police, as: “Happy, excited and beautiful.”

They said: “He was an entrepreneur and the owner of a clothing brand and local fitness company. He was also a father-to-be, with a child due in five months.”

Police were called at around 10.10am on Sunday, to reports of the shooting.

Officers attended along with the ambulance service.

Despite their efforts Mr Green died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, who is now leading the Met’s investigation, said: “Following our appeal on Sunday, I want to reiterate how important it is to come forward if you have any information about what happened on Sunday morning.

“Three people were shot, and sadly one has lost their life.

“We have been working tirelessly in order to establish the circumstances and these inquiries remain ongoing.

“In particular, I would like to hear from anyone who attended a party on Hensford Gardens, SE26.

“We believe Curtis had been at this party and I want to hear from anyone who was there.

“If you were at the party, if you saw what happened or if you have any information about the incident, then please do not hesitate to contact us.”

Police at the scene near Wells Park Road in Sydenham, south-east London after the shooting of three people, including fatal victim, Curtis Green (Aaron Chown/PA)

No arrests have been made yet.

Earlier, locals told the PA news agency about a “very busy” party at the flat that carried on through Saturday night until Sunday morning.

Sabrina Charles, 42, who lives in a flat nearby, said she was woken in the early hours of Sunday by noise coming from flats in Hensford Gardens with music playing until around 5am and visitors coming and going in cars.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage or information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X @MetCC with reference number 2527/10Nov.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.