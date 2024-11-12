Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murder on Christmas Eve

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man who killed a 23-year-old on Christmas Eve.

Dylan Thomas, 24, is accused of murdering William Bush, who died on December 24 last year in Cardiff.

Thomas, previously of Llandaff, admitted manslaughter at a hearing last week but denies murder.

He appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video link on Tuesday while a jury of 12 men and women was sworn in.

Judge Justice Karen Steyn KC adjourned the trial until Wednesday.

The judge said the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Mr Bush, who has been described as “loyal, funny and caring” by relatives, was found injured at a property in Chapel Street at about 11.30am on Christmas Eve.

In a statement released in January, the Bush family said: “Our beloved Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way.

“Will was such a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend.

“We are absolutely devastated and, as a family, request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”