Fiddle linked to Robert Burns to be played in Carnegie Hall

A baroque fiddle believed to have been played by Robert Burns will be performed live on stage in the United States for the first time.

The Gregg fiddle, which was reportedly played by Scotland’s Bard, Robert Burns, will be returned to use in a partnership between Hoolie in the Hydro and the National Trust for Scotland, at performances in the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and Carnegie Hall in New York.

The decorated baroque fiddle was constructed around 1750 and is kept on display in the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway, South Ayrshire, where the Bard was born.

Burns’ dance teacher William Gregg reportedly played the fiddle more than 250 years ago.

A mural of Robert Burns on the sea wall at Ardeer beach, near his birthplace of Alloway in South Ayrshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Musicians Alistair McCulloch, of the Royal Conservatoire Scotland, and David Moore, of Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra, have been the only people with permission to play it a handful of times a year.

In December, multi-instrumentalist Ewen Henderson will play the Gregg fiddle in front of thousands at Hoolie in the Hydro, Scotland’s biggest night of traditional music.

Celebrated fiddle player and composer Duncan Chisholm will then perform with it in Carnegie Hall for Hoolie in New York in April.

Both musicians have travelled to the museum in Alloway to learn the intricacies of the precious instrument from its guardians.

It was thought to have been played at the Bachelor’s Club in Tarbolton where Burns was learning dance steps, and was named among the 25 Objects That Shaped Scotland’s History by VisitScotland.

Hoolie in the Hydro began in 2021, organised by musician and broadcaster Gary Innes, and is commemorating 100 years of Scottish music with Hoolie 100 on December 7.

The fiddle will then be played in the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of NYC Tartan Week on April 5.

The National Trust for Scotland is Hoolie 100’s charity partner, with a permanent and professional base in the US, and the intention is to honour Scotland’s rich musical history.

A letter written by Robert Burns to his father which forms part of the Honresfield Library collection, on display at Sotheby’s in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hoolie in the Hydro organiser Mr Innes, said: “Robert Burns is an unparalleled figure within Scotland’s culture, so to be able to bring part of his legacy to the Hoolie stages, both at home and across the Atlantic, is remarkable.

“With the Hoolie brand, I am always looking to break new ground and create memories, reflecting the excitement, energy and heritage of Scotland’s vibrant traditional music scene.

“To be able to work with the National Trust for Scotland on something as special as this feels like a landmark occasion – I hope it will create a moment of magic for both the musicians and our audiences.”

Ali MacLeod, head of fundraising at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “This is an exciting partnership celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Scotland. It’s a unique opportunity to blend entertainment with heritage, creating an enriching experience for all involved.

“Among the places and objects we seek to protect and promote are the birthplace and archive of Robert Burns, including the extraordinary Gregg fiddle, and the archive of Gaelic language and song amassed by John Lorne Campbell and Margaret Fay Shaw on the isle of Canna in the Inner Hebrides.

“These are just two examples of ways we protect and share the heritage of Scotland’s vibrant traditional music scene. By joining forces with the Hoolie events, we can make a significant impact on cultural preservation and engagement.”

Carnegie Hall in New York (Alamy/PA)

Mr McCulloch said: “The Gregg fiddle is steeped in history and has its own unique character and charm. Over the years I have learned to adapt to its little quirks. It’s a joy to share my experiences of playing the instrument with two of Scotland’s greatest fiddlers.”

Mr Chisholm said: “I am incredibly honoured and proud to have been asked to play the Gregg violin, an instrument that played a daily part in Robert Burns’ life.

“To perform with it in such an iconic space as Carnegie Hall in New York will be a truly special moment and something I will remember for the rest of my life.”