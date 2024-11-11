Murder arrest over death of man 10 years after assault that left him paraplegic

Detectives investigating the death of a man 10 years after a assault that left him paraplegic have arrested a 61-year-old on suspicion of murder.

Stuart Coldicott, then 36, suffered a serious head injury in Colchester on February 11 2014 that left him paralysed and needing daily care until his death in March this year.

A post-mortem examination showed a link between the head injury and his death, and a fresh police investigation was launched.

Stuart Coldicott sitting in his wheelchair after he was left paralysed (Family handout/Essex Police)

Detective Inspector Lydia George, from Essex Police, said: “The injuries which Stuart sustained in 2014 had a significant and long-lasting impact on him and of course his family, who continue to live with that impact to this day.

“When Stuart died and a causal link to the head injury on February 11 2014 was established, we began treating his death as a homicide and our fresh investigation was launched.

“And as part of that investigation, this morning we have arrested a man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody to be questioned.

“We will also be speaking to a number of people who we’re considering as witnesses to gather additional information and accounts.”

The original investigation into Mr Coldicott’s injury found that he had been seen in the Barrack Street and Harsnett Road areas of Colchester with a number of cuts and bruises on his face between December 2013 and February 2014.

The suspect being arrested on Monday. (Essex Police/PA)

Police were unable to prove that the injury that left him paraplegic was due to one assault committed by a specific person, although they did find evidence of an assault before February 11 for which a man was convicted.

Mr Coldicott’s family said in a statement issued through Essex Police: “Stewie Coldicott was 46 when he tragically died in March 2024.

“Stewie was a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, son and friend to everyone that knew him.

“Stewie sustained a serious head injury, which resulted in him becoming paraplegic.

“Although this horrific incident happened to him, he never lost his naughty sense of humour that put a smile on everyone’s faces.

“Nobody could replace him, and he will always remain in our hearts.

“All the family members and friends will greatly miss Stewie very much and our mischievous family member is gone from this world but not from our hearts.

“The family request to be left alone and allowed to grieve at this very difficult time.”