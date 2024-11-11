Lung diseases ‘silently suffocating’ the NHS, charity warns

Failings in the prevention, diagnoses and treatment of lung diseases are “silently suffocating” the health service and “pushing it to breaking point”, a charity has warned.

It comes as new analysis by Asthma and Lung UK found lung diseases were responsible for one in eight emergency hospital admissions in England last year.

It warned that the “NHS will continue to struggle” without a “bold overhaul” in how lung diseases are prevented, diagnosed and treated.

Research by Asthma and Lung UK found there were 868,212 emergency hospital admissions for lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma in 2023/24, which accounted for 13% of the total.

Lung diseases were also attributed to 13% of deaths last year.

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “Lung conditions are silently suffocating the NHS, pushing it to breaking point and causing 66,524 deaths last year.

“Every day, people with respiratory conditions are needlessly suffering, hospitals are overwhelmed by emergency admissions for breathing issues, particularly during the winter.

“Without urgent action, more lives will be put at risk.”

The charity’s report comes after the Government unveiled that its 10-year plan for the service will include shifting more care from hospitals into the community, as well as a focus on sickness prevention.

Ms Sleet said the blueprint, expected to be published in the spring, is an “opportunity to radically rethink how we improve the lives of people with lung conditions”.

Asthma and Lung UK’s report said “getting respiratory care right will help the Government achieve its goals”.

This includes tackling air pollution, more funding for stop smoking services, and a “cross-departmental national strategy to fix cold and mouldy homes”.

It also calls for “good, year-round basic care in the community” to keep patients well and out of hospital, particularly in winter.

Ms Sleet added: “Without a bold overhaul of how we prevent, diagnose and treat lung disease, the NHS will continue to struggle, and the cost will be counted in lives lost.

“The NHS is crying out for an all-year approach that focuses on prevention including vaccinations, as well as timely diagnosis, annual reviews and access to treatment, alongside key measures such as smoking cessation, improved housing and better air quality.

“These efforts could dramatically reduce hospital admissions, relieve pressure on NHS services, reducing health inequalities.”

Dr Ian Higginson, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “Respiratory issues are one of the most common reasons people attend emergency departments.

“As we see from these numbers, for hundreds of thousands of people, that trip to A&E leads to admission, and we know that once that decision is made, it is very likely that many of these patients will end up stranded for hours – often on trolleys in corridors – waiting for a hospital bed to become available.

“It is dehumanising and dangerous and for someone in respiratory distress – where every breath can be a struggle – I imagine it can be terrifying.

“Once admitted, it is often to a bed that is not on a specialist respiratory ward.

“The Government has put much focus on planned care and tackling waiting lists, and this will help some patients with respiratory disease.

“However, it must not neglect those living with chronic health conditions who become more unwell.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This government is committed to transforming diagnostic services, including for lung diseases, and will support the NHS to increase capacity to meet demand. We will also deliver 40,000 more elective care appointments every week and invest an extra £1.5 billion on new surgical hubs and AI scanners.

“As part of our 10-Year Health Plan, we want to shift from sickness to prevention – so we are taking firm action to tackle the harms of smoking, which is the leading cause of lung cancer. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is the biggest public health intervention in a generation and will put us on track towards a smoke-free UK.”