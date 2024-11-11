Health chiefs target faster endometriosis diagnoses for women

Health leaders have issued new guidelines for NHS workers in a bid to speed up the diagnosis process for women with endometriosis.

Estimates suggest many women wait for up to a decade after the onset of symptoms before they receive a formal diagnosis.

Delays in diagnosis can lead to prolonged suffering, ill health and risks to fertility, experts say.

Updated guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) include:

– Women with suspected endometriosis should be asked about family history of the disease.

– Specialist ultrasound can be used as an alternative to MRI scans for investigating suspected endometriosis.

– Medics have also been told not to exclude the possibility of endometriosis if a pelvic examination and ultrasound are “normal”.

– They have also been told to ensure women are given information throughout their “care journey” so they know what to expect.

Endometriosis can have debilitating symptoms and affects 1.5 million women around the UK.

The condition occurs when cells normally found in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body.

Symptoms can include severe period pain, heavy periods and pain when going to the toilet. They can also involve pain in the lower tummy and back and extreme fatigue.

It takes an average of eight to 10 years for those affected to receive a diagnosis, according to the charity Endometriosis UK.

“This guideline will help healthcare professionals detect endometriosis early, to close the symptom to diagnosis gap and ensure more timely treatment,” said Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer and interim director of the Centre for Guidelines at Nice.

“We recognise that capacity in endometriosis clinics remains an issue, and that waiting times to be seen in secondary care can sometimes be lengthy.

“However, Nice also recognises the serious problems which people with suspected endometriosis face in accessing the care they need and the consequences of delayed diagnosis and treatment.

“This update aims to help tackle these problems by clarifying what high-quality care for women with suspected endometriosis should be.

“It is also sometimes the case that women are not always informed when endometriosis is suspected and do not have the pathway of care explained to them.

“This guideline should help ensure women with suspected endometriosis are informed about what to expect, and that appropriate information is provided throughout their care journey.”

Women’s health minister Baroness Merron said: “Endometriosis can be debilitating and women with this condition have been failed for far too long.

“This Government is determined to overhaul women’s healthcare and these changes will help patients receive an accurate and timely diagnosis, benefitting over a million women.”