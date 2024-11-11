Harry hails veterans’ service, saying ‘true power’ lies in ‘ability to unite’

The Duke of Sussex has told how “true power lies in our ability to unite” as he paid tribute to veterans, reaffirming his “lifelong admiration and appreciation” for their “service and sacrifice”.

Former soldier Harry, who served on the front line in Afghanistan, released a rare statement on Monday, marking Remembrance Day in the UK and Veterans Day in the US.

The duke’s message, addressed to “My fellow veterans”, comes just days after Donald Trump secured a dramatic comeback to win the American presidential election, amid fears from critics of the Republican president-elect that his second term will be more divisive than his first.

The Duke of Sussex places a cross on a memorial at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in 2018 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Harry praised ex-servicemen and women for having played a “vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security”, saying: “These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models.”

He stressed the importance of unity and morality.

“At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities. That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today’s challenges,” the duke said.

“Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us.”

Harry at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan, in 2012 (John Stillwell/PA)

The duke, who lives in California with the Duchess of Sussex and their children, considers the annual Remembrance commemorations an important moment of reflection, having spent 10 years in the armed forces.

He founded his Invictus Games in 2014 to help wounded, injured and sick veterans and still-serving servicemen and women.

In 2020 – the year of Megxit – Harry was left saddened when he was refused his wish to have a poppy wreath placed at the Cenotaph – the focus of the UK’s Remembrance Sunday service – on his behalf.

And just months later, the duke, who undertook two tours to Afghanistan, was stripped of his military patronages by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II after his decision to step down as a senior working royal was made permanent.

The Prince of Wales, the King and the Princess Royal in their military uniform and the Duke of Sussex in his suit following the late Queen’s state funeral (Leon Neal/PA)

The issue of military uniform is also an emotive one for Harry.

The duke was denied the chance to wear his own uniform when he publicly mourned the late Queen at her state funeral in 2022 because he was no longer a working member of the monarchy, although he was permitted to do so at a vigil around her coffin.

In his written message released on Monday, Harry told veterans: “Your contributions do not stop because you no longer wear the uniform, and the collective sense of appreciation for what you have done for your countries should not stop either.”

Praising the military community, his message began: “My Fellow Veterans, As we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made – both in times of conflict and peace.”

The Duke of Sussex, the then-Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of York during the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in 2018 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Harry also wrote how he was “honoured to stand with” them.

“Let today be a reminder that the true measure of gratitude is not in words alone, but in our actions and our ongoing efforts to build a world worthy of the sacrifices that those before us have made and to protect it for generations to come,” he said.

“To all those who have served – past and present – I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future.

“I am honored to stand with you.”