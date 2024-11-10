Starmer to attend Armistice Day service in Paris

Sir Keir Starmer will mark Armistice Day at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, as Number 10 announced more than £10 million to mark VE and VJ Day in the UK next year.

The Prime Minister will travel to the French capital on the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

He will mark the armistice alongside British and French veterans and is expected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe, and memorials near the Champs Elysees.

According to Number 10, he is believed to be the first UK Prime Minister to have attended these commemorations since Winston Churchill joined General de Gaulle in 1944.

It comes as Sir Keir announced more than £10 million to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ day.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met Chelsea Pensioners at a reception for military veterans and their families in Downing Street last week (PA)

The Prime Minister has pledged a “moment of national reflection” in 2025, with events on May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the allied victory in Europe, and also on August 15 to mark the end of the Second World War.

Sir Keir said he is “honoured to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today”.

He added: “These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come.

“That is why this Government will bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day next year, delivering on our commitment to strengthen community spirit and cohesion and remember the fallen.”

Sir Keir is expected to take part in a bilateral meeting with Mr Macron, where they will likely discuss the situations in Ukraine and Gaza. He will also meet the French Prime Minister Michel Barnier for a short time ahead of the ceremony.

The Prime Minister is also expected to host veterans, defence charities and members of the British military at the ambassador’s residence.