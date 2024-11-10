O’Neill lays wreath at Cenotaph in Belfast on Remembrance Sunday

Stormont’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has participated in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Belfast City Hall – the first time a senior Sinn Fein figure has taken part in such an event in Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill, who said her attendance is a demonstration of her determination to fulfil her pledge to be a “First Minister for all”, laid a laurel wreath at the Cenotaph in Belfast.

She attended the commemoration alongside DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Hundreds of people lined the streets outside City Hall as Armed Forces members participated in the ceremony.

In a statement, Ms O’Neill said: “I am committed to representing everyone equally. Through my words and actions, I will honour that commitment.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, left, stood alongside deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly for the ceremony (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We each have our own identity, experiences, and perspectives. As an Irish republican who believes in a united Ireland, I have my own perspective also.

“As we move towards a better future I am committed as First Minister to moving beyond old limits and building bridges.

“It is through understanding and respect for our differences that we can build a stronger, respectful, and united society.

“I will never shy away from my responsibility to take decisions – no matter how personally challenging – that will help build a new Ireland, defined by inclusion and respect for all traditions.”

Elsewhere, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn was scheduled to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday commemoration at Enniskillen.

Members of the Armed Forces during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall (Liam McBurney/PA)

Eleven people who had gathered to pay their respects to the war dead were killed and dozens injured in the no-warning blast on November 8 1987, minutes before the Remembrance Sunday ceremony was due to start.

A 12th victim of the Poppy Day bombing died 13 years later having never woken from a coma.

Irish premier Simon Harris said he decided not to attend the commemoration on advice from officials that it would not be attended by the senior representatives of the Executive.

Mr Harris’s absence was a rare break with the tradition of the sitting Taoiseach attending the event. The commemoration falls two days after he formally announced an election in Ireland.

The Irish Government was represented by Mr Harris’s Fine Gael party colleague and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, who is not seeking re-election.

A range of other events to pay tribute to the war dead took place across Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Irish President Michael D Higgins said he would lay a wreath in remembrance of all those who have died in war as he attends the National Service of Remembrance in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald also said she would attend the Dublin service.