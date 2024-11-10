Nine boats carrying 572 people intercepted crossing the Channel

Nine boats carrying 572 people were intercepted crossing the Channel on Saturday, according to the Home Office.

This bring the total number of migrants to arrive so far this year to 32,691 which is up 22% on the same time last year (26,699) but still 18% less than recorded by November 2022 (39,929).

The latest crossings come as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has entered into a new initiative to intercept criminal gangs smuggling migrants through the western Balkans as part of efforts to bring down the number of small boat crossings.

A group of people thought to be migrants, including young children, are brought in to Dover on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir Keir announced deals to boost intelligence-sharing, expertise and co-operation with Serbia, North Macedonia and Kosovo at a meeting of the European Political Community in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday four bodies were discovered in the water off the coast of Calais, the French coastguard said.

Kent Police also said the body of a man was pulled from the Channel on Tuesday as officers were called to Dover lifeboat station.

Investigations have been launched into the deaths and authorities are yet to confirm whether those who died were migrants.

Some 50 people have died while trying to cross the Channel this year, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard, which do not include the most recent deaths.

Sir Keir also vowed the Government would “treat people smugglers like terrorists” as he announced an extra £75 million for his border security command during a speech at the Interpol general assembly in Glasgow on Monday.