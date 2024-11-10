Military personnel join veterans and public for Remembrance Sunday in Portsmouth

Members of the Armed Forces have joined with dignitaries and members of the public for Remembrance Sunday in Portsmouth – the home of the Royal Navy.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Jason Fazackarley attended the service in the Hampshire city’s Guildhall Square which was led by the Dean of the Anglican Cathedral the Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane, the Dean of St John’s Catholic Cathedral Canon James McAuley and Reverend Canon Bob White, chaplain to the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

The service was preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups and culminated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Portsmouth’s First World War and Second World War memorials.

Labour MPs Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan laid wreaths during the Remembrance Sunday service in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Also in attendance were Portsmouth’s two Labour MPs Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan.

Mr Morgan said: “Remembrance is the moment we come together as a city and nation to honour those who have served and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms, and protect our way of life.

“In Portsmouth, we are rightly so proud of our Armed Forces personnel, veterans, and the families who support them, for the contribution they make to our country. Theirs is the ultimate public service.”

Earlier, sailors from Portsmouth Naval Base also carried out a parade at Southsea Naval War Memorial.