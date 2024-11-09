Queen to miss Remembrance weekend events to ensure recovery and protect others

The Queen is to miss Remembrance events this weekend to ensure she makes full recovery from a chest infection and to protect others from any risk, Buckingham Palace has said.

A disappointed Camilla had hoped to join the royal family at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert on Hall on Saturday evening, and to honour of the war dead at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony on Whitehall.

The Princess of Wales, who is recovering from cancer, and the King, who is still having treatment for cancer, are attending both Remembrance events.

Camilla will not join the Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family at the Cenotaph (Yui Mok/PA)

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events.

“While this is a source of great disappointment to the Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

It is understood there is no cause for alarm and no downturn in Camilla’s condition.

The King and Queen during a traditional ceremonial welcome in Samoa (Victoria Jones/PA)

Her doctors have erred on the side of caution in case a return to public duty this weekend – involving standing outside for a prolonged period in unpredictable weather – would set back a full recovery.

The Queen is also said to be mindful of minimising the risk of passing any lingering infection to others.