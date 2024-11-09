New award for public servants killed on duty ‘vitally important’, say fathers

The fathers of two murdered police officers said it was “vitally important” to honour public servants killed in the line of duty after they became the first recipients of a new award.

Bryn Hughes and Paul Bone both received an Elizabeth Emblem following the deaths of their daughters Pcs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone, who were murdered by Dale Cregan in Greater Manchester in 2012.

Following a campaign by Mr Hughes and Mr Bone, it was announced earlier this year that the emblem would be awarded to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters and other public servants.

Mr Bone, from Pool in Wharfedale, West Yorkshire, said every public sector worker who dies in the line of duty “should have the opportunity to be remembered and honoured”.

Asked about the award, Mr Hughes told the PA news agency: “I think it’s vitally important, not just for Nicola and Fiona and for other police officers, but all public sector workers who are killed or die in the line of duty or in operational circumstances.

“It’s vitally important that they’re recognised and remembered.”

The honour is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK armed forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Mr Hughes said politicians had told him the award was “long overdue”, adding “there was an element of surprise that nothing like this existed before”.

Both men met the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden on Wednesday over their campaigning work, with Mr Bone saying the meeting was “icing on the cake” for their campaign.

Bryn Hughes and Paul Bone, the fathers of murdered Pcs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone, at the Hyde police station memorial garden, in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Bone said Sir Keir Starmer told them “he couldn’t imagine losing his children”.

He added: “We kind of replied: ‘Well, we didn’t actually imagine losing ours either, but once it’s happened, you’ve got to carry on’.”

The design of the emblem includes a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, surrounding a Tudor Crown and the inscription “For A Life Given In Service”.

Asked how his daughter would feel about the award, Mr Hughes said: “I know Nicola would be embarrassed.

“I think she’d be pleased and proud that it had happened for us, but I think she’d be embarrassed about it.”

Mr Bone said he would like their daughters to be remembered as “happy, bubbly public servants”, adding “they were doing their job happily, tried to help people – on that day it just went all wrong”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (second right) and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden (left) with Elizabeth Emblem campaigners Bryn Hughes (right) and Paul Bone (second left) in 10 Downing Street (Benjamin Cremel/PA)

Mr Hughes, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, said his daughter Nicola “loved the job”.

He added: “Police officers put their lives on the line every single day. They don’t know what they’re going into.

“They don’t know what’s behind that door and for me that says a lot about what they do every day.”

Ms Hughes, 23, and Ms Bone, 32, died in a gun and grenade attack while responding to a 999 call in Hattersley, Greater Manchester.

Meanwhile, Lissie Harper, widow of police officer Andrew Harper, is also among the recipients of the honour.

The Elizabeth Emblem is a national form of recognition which will be awarded to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters, and other public servants who died in the line of duty (Cabinet Office/PA)

Pc Harper, who worked for Thames Valley Police, was killed while responding to a bike theft by three teenagers in Berkshire in August 2019.

He was caught in a strap attached to the back of a car and dragged down a winding country road, just four weeks after getting married.

The daughter of firefighter Leslie Marsh, of West Midlands Fire Service, will be awarded the Emblem 75 years after he died falling through a hole in the first floor of a derelict church when responding to a fire February 7, 1949.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty.

“While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.”