In Pictures: Colourful procession for 696th Lord Mayor’s Show in City of London

The event saw more than 7,000 people and 250 horses take to the streets of the capital.

Published
Last updated

More than 7,000 people have been taking part in this year’s Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London.

The 696th version of the procession also featured 250 horses and more than 50 decorated floats, with new Lord Mayor Alastair King riding in the golden state coach.

Coachmen prepare for the start of the show
Coachmen prepare for the start of the show (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Alastair King, the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the state coach during the Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London
Alastair King, the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the state coach during the Lord Mayor’s Show (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Alastair King, the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the state coach
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
People dressed in period costumes tip their hats during the Lord Mayor’s Show 2024
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Performers dance during thehe Lord Mayor’s Show 2024
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Horse riders and military personnel were also part of the parade.

Horse riders salute to the crowd the Lord Mayor’s Show 2024
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A soldiers sits on the top of a tank during the Lord Mayor’s Show 2024
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Military personnel march during the Lord Mayor’s Show 2024
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
