In Pictures: Colourful procession for 696th Lord Mayor’s Show in City of London
The event saw more than 7,000 people and 250 horses take to the streets of the capital.
More than 7,000 people have been taking part in this year’s Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London.
The 696th version of the procession also featured 250 horses and more than 50 decorated floats, with new Lord Mayor Alastair King riding in the golden state coach.
Horse riders and military personnel were also part of the parade.