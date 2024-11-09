17 people treated in hospital after buses collide in Manchester

A collision between two buses in Manchester has left 17 people needing hospital treatment.

The crash occurred between two double-decker buses near the junction of Rochdale Road and Livesey Street, north of the city centre, at 8.34am on Saturday, North West Ambulance Service said.

Nine ambulances, an air ambulance, two response vehicles, an advanced paramedic and an operational commander attended the scene, the service said.

No one suffered serious injuries, but 17 passengers were taken to hospitals across Manchester, including seven on a bus accompanied by a paramedic.

Photos posted on social media showed extensive damage to the front of one of the buses.