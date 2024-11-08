William looking forward to playing role at Cop30 in Brazil

The Prince of Wales is “looking forward” to “playing a role” at the Cop30 UN climate change conference being hosted by Brazil, a royal source has said.

There is speculation William could stage his Earthshot Prize environmental awards in the Brazilian city of Belem on the Amazon delta, which is hosting the global conference in November next year.

The prince has spoken previously about wanting to take the awards, which recognises solutions to “repair” the planet, to every corner of the Earth including China, India and South America.

William has already staged the “green Oscars” in London, Boston and Singapore, and on Wednesday attended the ceremony hosted in Cape Town, the highlight of the prince’s four-day visit to South Africa.

A royal source said: “This week, the Prince of Wales visited South Africa to spotlight African innovation and young people, as Earthshot hosted its fourth annual awards in Cape Town.

“Throughout his trip, the prince spoke about the importance of not losing sight of what needs to be done between now and 2030 – the Earthshot decade.

“His commitment to restoring the future of the planet is unwavering and the Prince is determined to do all he can to use his platform to spread urgent optimism.

“Next year, the Climate Cop will take place in Brazil and it’s set to be hugely consequential.

“The Prince of Wales is looking forward to playing a role there.”

Cop30 will be a major gathering of world leaders, NGOs, policymakers, government representatives, activists and investors – all key stakeholders who the prince would probably like to attract to his awards.

With the climate change summit being staged in the Amazon region it could be a dramatic backdrop for Earthshot and give added emphasis to the prince’s major project.