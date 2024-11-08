Unison hails ‘credible’ offer after school strikes in Swinney’s constituency

Strike action which closed schools in First Minister John Swinney’s constituency has resulted in a “credible” offer for council workers, leaders of the trade union Unison have said.

Non-teaching staff in Perth and Kinross walked out for two weeks as part of the pay dispute, with schools in the area closed as a result of the action.

Unison – the largest of three unions representing local government workers north of the border – said on Friday the walkout had resulted in “fresh commitments” from councils and the Scottish Government.

GMB and Unite previously accepted an offer which will see staff pay rise by 67p per hour, or 3.6% – whichever was higher.

But Unison said talks following the strike in Perth and Kinross had resulted in the Government and local government body Cosla agreeing to a new pay protocol, together with a minimum hourly rate of £15 and reducing the working week.

Cosla said the new commitments “meaningfully enhance and strengthen the package on offer”.

Figures from Cosla indicate three-quarters (75%) of council staff would receive a 67p increase in their hourly rate – with this amounting to a rise of 5.6% for the lowest paid staff.

Unison will consult its members on the improved deal, recommending they conclude this year’s negotiations and move to substantial talks for 2025-26.

Collette Hunter, Unison’s local government chairwoman for Scotland, said: “Perth and Kinross members working in education establishments and all our members who rejected the earlier offer have secured these fresh commitments from the Scottish Government and councils.

“Our members’ resolve and action has secured a route to a credible offer on pay before April 2025.

“We have also got the Scottish Government to come in the room with us and Cosla to seriously discuss £15 per hour, a reduction in the working week and the whole situation with council finances.

“Our members have shown they will take a stand on pay. We are asking them to agree to conclude this year’s pay negotiations and take the campaign for decent pay forward via the commitments we have got for 2025 and beyond.”

Katie Hagmann, resources spokeswoman for Cosla, said it had been a “priority to work hard with trade union partners to find a solution” to the dispute.

She said: “We have listened to Unison’s asks in relation to non-pay elements and I am pleased that today we are able to formally respond to a number of their proposals.

“We have written to all three trade unions, supplementing and enhancing the already strong pay offer on the table, which has been accepted by GMB and Unite.

“The letter sets out Cosla’s and the Scottish Government’s shared commitment to make meaningful progress in key areas of interest to Unison.”

While she stressed the pay rise “remains at the absolute limit of affordability” for councils “with no scope to increase its value”, Ms Hagman added the additional elements “meaningfully enhance and strengthen the package on offer”.

She said: “We are hopeful that this will enable an agreement to be reached with trade unions partners and our pay negotiations to conclude.

“We have respectfully asked that Unison consider the strengthened offer and suspend any plans for future industrial action.”