Man admits murder of woman who died two years after he set her on fire

A man who poured petrol on a woman and set her on fire has pleaded guilty to murder after she died nearly two years on from the attack.

Leigh Pateman, 45, previously admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and has been serving a prison sentence after he caused “significant burns” to the top half of Ellen Marshall’s body.

Emergency services were called to a property in Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, on April 22 2021 where Pateman had poured petrol over Ms Marshall, who was aged 42 at the time, and “set fire to the petrol”.

Pateman entered his plea to the more serious charge of murder at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday after Ms Marshall died from her injuries in March 2023.

Lincolnshire Police said the murder charge was authorised following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Pateman, previously of Firbeck Avenue, will be sentenced on December 2 at the same court.

Judge Simon Hirst told the defendant, who appeared in court via videolink from HMP Garth: “You know the sentence I’m required to pass upon you will be a life sentence.

“What I must determine, and will be assisted by counsel, is the minimum term you are required to serve.”