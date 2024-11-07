Taoiseach leads tributes to Kathleen Watkins after her death at 90

The Taoiseach has led tributes to broadcaster, writer and musician Kathleen Watkins following her death at the age of 90.

Watkins was the first continuity announcer to appear on Telefis Eireann (later renamed RTE) when the station launched in 1961.

She was married to Gay Byrne, the long-time presenter of RTE’s flagship entertainment programme, The Late Late Show. Byrne died in November 2019.

Born in Saggart, outside Dublin, the broadcaster was also a talented harpist and folk singer and, in her later life, won acclaim for writing a series of children’s books on the adventures of Pigin the piglet.

Gay Byrne and Kathleen Watkins on a visit to the Punchestown racing festival at Punchestown Racecourse (PA)

Simon Harris said it was with “great sadness” that he learned of her death.

“Kathleen was a magnetic person with a warm and witty personality and presence, as well as her considerable artistic talent,” said the Taoiseach.

“She and her husband, Gay Byrne, were one of Ireland’s most famous couples and it was always obvious to see their devotion to each other and their family throughout their long and loving marriage.

“Whilst Gay Byrne is perhaps the most famous face RTE has ever produced, Kathleen will always be one of the first faces to appear on screen on RTE’s opening night.”

Mr Harris described her as “multi-talented” as he noted that the Pigin books have a special place in the bookcase in his home.

“To her daughters, Crona and Suzy, her grandchildren and wider circle of family, friends and colleagues, I am sorry for your loss,” he said.

In a statement to RTE, her family said they were “devastated” by her death.

They said she died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by her family at the Blackrock Clinic in Dublin.

Kevin Bakhurst, director general of RTE, said: “Kathleen Watkins was part of Ireland’s unique broadcasting history and, indeed, of RTE.

“She was among our first continuity announcers. She was an actor, a musician, and an author. And, of course, she was a presenter.”

Mr Bakhurst said Watkins would be fondly remembered as the presenter of RTE’s long running Faces and Places programme.

“Kathleen and Gay became the first couple of Irish broadcasting and in recent months and years, Kathleen remained a loyal, kind friend and supporter of colleagues at RTE,” he added.