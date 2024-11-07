Prince of Wales to join fishing community as Cape Town trip draws to a close

The Prince of Wales will be the special guest at a Cape Town braai, or barbecue, as his tour of South Africa draws to a close.

William will join members of a local fishing community working in and around Kalk Bay Harbour as they have a fish lunch.

The future king’s visit will highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist Abalobi, founded in South Africa to protect small-scale fishing communities and nurture their ocean stewardship, while educating their customers about the origins of their seafood.

The Prince of Wales at the awards (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

William staged his Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday night and dubbed his environmental awards as a “movement for change” and called on the world to join.

He trod the award ceremony’s green, not red, carpet in a second-hand double-breasted Prince of Wales check jacket, from a London Vintage store, in keeping with the sustainable fashion ethos guests were asked to follow.

The event came after he gave an update about his wife, who completed a course of cancer treatment in the summer, saying Kate is “doing really well” and has been “amazing this whole year”.

The prince will also visit Simon’s Town Harbour to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute and hear about their lifesaving work.

He will end his four-day visit to South Africa by meeting seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet.

The royal event will follow a roundtable discussion hosted by the Global Seaweed Coalition and the Earthshot Prize earlier in the day, which will bring together policy makers, funders, NGOs, scientists, and UN member states.

The roundtable is the fourth in a series to discuss seaweed’s potential to help combat climate change, accelerate the conservation and restoration of essential seaweed habitats and understand how to sustainably scale the seaweed industry.