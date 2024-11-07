Developer builds balcony at block of flats around street lamppost

Construction at a block of flats has taken an unusual turn as developers have built a balcony around a lamppost in Kent.

The four-storey accommodation on Jeffery Street, Gillingham, can be seen with the street lighting sticking out of the middle of one of the outdoor spaces.

A spokesman for developer Afaad Ltd told KentOnline it was the only way they could hit a tight deadline as they waited for permission from Medway Council, so “we can’t touch it”.

Adisa House, a new block of flats under construction in Gillingham (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Chatham-based company also told the PA news agency that the lamppost is going to be taken out and it is waiting for the council to take it down.

KentOnline reported how residents joked about the new fitting saving on electricity bills and being used as a fire escape.

Medway Council said it was aware of issues at the flats, mostly relating to building control, which were being looked at by an inspector.