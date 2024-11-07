Charles welcomes King Abdullah of Jordan to Windsor Castle for tea

The King gave King Abdullah II of Jordan a special gift as he welcomed him to Windsor Castle to celebrate his silver jubilee.

The Jordanian monarch, who met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street on Wednesday, joined the King for tea at the castle on Thursday, where Charles presented him with a silver beaker.

The gift, engraved with the ciphers of the King and Queen, marks 25 years since Abdullah became King of Jordan.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and the King inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The visit began when Charles walked out on to the quadrangle at Windsor Castle and the band of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards played God Save the King.

As the King of Jordan arrived in a grey Range Rover, the guard of honour gave a royal salute and the band played the Jordanian national anthem.

The two kings shook hands and Major Edward Emlyn-Williams, the Captain of the Guard, in Arabic invited Abdullah II to inspect the guard.

Afterwards the men watched a military march-past.

King Abdullah of Jordan is greeted by the King at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The kings laughed as they spoke to a guard before going into the castle for tea.

Charles visited Jordan five times as Prince of Wales, most recently in 2021.

King Abdullah last visited Charles at Buckingham Palace in November 2022.

His eldest son and heir, Crown Prince Hussein, and his wife, Princess Rajwa, had a daughter, Princess Iman in August.